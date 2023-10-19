Committee comprising Mayor, councillors visit farm of Whitegrove Agri LLP at Vamanjoor in Mangaluru

October 19, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

A committee of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) led by Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur on Thursday, October 19, visited the farm of Whitegrove Agri LLP (limited liability partnership) firm in Vamanjoor, following complaints by a section of residents about foul smell emanating from the unit where mushroom is grown.

The MCC Council on September 29 decided to constitute the Committee following a demand by Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, for shifting the unit to an industrial area or shut it down permanently as it is in a residential area.

Comprising ruling and Opposition party councillors, MCC officials and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board officials, the committee was asked to look into whether the unit followed conditions set by a technical committee constituted by the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to stop the foul smell.

It first visited the Ashraya Colony, which is adjoining the farm, and a few other areas, and met residents who reported health problems because of foul smell. The committee then visited the unit.

A homemaker from Ashraya Colony said the smell from the yard is unbearable. “I have a cowshed, but the smell coming from the unit is far more intense that than what we get from cowdung heap,” she said. Pointing to vomiting and other discomforts, another resident said the mushroom growing unit should be moved out of the area.

Joseph Alvares, Manager (Plant and Operations) of the firm, said after closure of the unit in June following complaints by residents, the firm, as per directions of technical committee, created an enclosure for the compost yard. Fans have been placed to get in fresh air into the enclosure. The air from the enclosure is let out after passing through five adsorption systems for filtering gases namely Ammonia and Methane. A device has been placed outside the yard to measure the amount of Ammonia in the yard.

“After being satisfied with the measures taken to prevent foul smell, the district administration allowed the unit to operate from the last week of August,” Mr. Alvares said. As many as 200 people work in the unit and in the farm and none have reported any discomfort . The compost from the yard is packed in bags and stored vertically in 30 different rooms at a temperature for two months for yield of button and two other varieties of mushroom, he said.

Among those who visited the farm included MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand, KSPCB Environment Officer B.R. Ravi, Leader of the Opposition Congress in the MCC council T. Praveenchandra Alva, councillor of Tiruvail ward Hemalatha Saliyan, and senior councillor Premanand Shetty. The Committee will submit the report to MCC council shortly.