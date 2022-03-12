Commissioner of Railway Safety conducts preliminary safety inspection of new parallel line between Padil and Kulashekara

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru Abhai Kumar Rai and other officials during the preliminary inspection of the newly-laid railway line between Padil - Kulashekara on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Abhai Kumar Rai, conducted the preliminary safety inspection of the newly laid 2.26 km long parallel railway line between Padil and Kulashekara on Saturday.

The inspection which commenced from Padil at 10 a.m. got over at Kulashekara at 1 p.m., according to the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway.

The inspection was a precursor to the signal disconnection and track connection work to connect the new parallel line with the existing railway lines as part of the track doubling work in the section.

The Commissioner inspected the curve, minor bridge, point, height cutting and tunnel in the section. A speed trial was conducted in Mangaluru Junction - Padil - Kulashekhara section after the inspection, the division said in a press release.

During the inspection he was accompanied by Rajendra Prasad Jingar, Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, Ernakulam , Niranjan Naik, Chief Engineer, Construction, Ernakulam and Trilok Kothari, Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad Division.

Padil - Kulasekhara track doubling work included constructing a 780 mts long parallel tunnel at Kulashekara. The tunnel work alone has cost about Rs. 70 crore. The tunnel is 6.18 mts wide and 6.8 mts high. The conventional drill and blast method was used for the tunneling.

The doubling work between Padil and Kulashekara, including the tunnel work, was the last work completed in the 19 km long track doubling project between Mangaluru Junction Railway Station and Panambur.

The new parallel tunnel was the highlight of the project. It was the fourth railway tunnel in Palakkad Division jurisdiction. Other than the existing tunnel in Kulashekara, the other two tunnels are on the up and down line between Kasaragod and Kottikulam under the division.

With the doubling of Padil -Kulasekhara section, a bottleneck in train operations existed with the short single line section of 2.26 km will get eliminated, it said.

At present, the line capacity of the section is only 24 trains in each direction and line capacity utilization of the section is 115%.

Presently coaching trains are frequently held up at Mangaluru Junction and at Jokkatte for want of passage, especially when trains are running out of path (running late).

Freight trains are to be moved in between the coaching trains whenever path is available. Hence freight trains are now frequently detained at Panambur and Jokkatte stations. With the introduction of doubling, detention to these freight trains can be minimized, the release said.