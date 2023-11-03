Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal inaugurates inter-collegiate event at School of Social Work

November 03, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal on Friday, November 3, said one should challenge the traditional notion of life as a competitive race and instead go for collective progress, emphasising the importance of working together to ensure success for all.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day national-level inter-collegiate talent hunt, ‘Expressions 2023’, with the theme ‘Emporia - The Battle of the Empires’, organised by the School of Social Work at Roshni Nilaya here.

He commended the theme’s positive perspective on battles and their role in cultivating growth and development among participants. He encouraged students to partake in competitions to enhance their skills and personal development.

As many as 29 colleges from within and outside the State are attending the event that includes ‘Battle of Acts’ (a literature event), ‘Battle of The August’ (an all-rounder event), ‘Battle of Barters’ (a best management team event), ‘Battle of Beagles’ (a mystery-solving event), ‘Battle of Brushstrokes’ (an art event), ‘Battle of Flavours’ (a cooking event), ‘Battle of Frames’ (a reel-making event), ‘Battle of Hunters’ (a treasure hunt), and ‘Battle of Showstoppers’ (a variety and dance event).

Vice-principal Jenis Mary P. presided over the programme.

