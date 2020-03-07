Come out of obsession with reporting on politics: Dy. CM

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that the media should come out of its obsession with reporting on politics. Speaking at the 35th annual State conference of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) at the Town Hall, he said that giving priority to politics in reporting will not be of much use to the common reader.

Instead the media should explore developments in other diversified sectors which will help people in general, he said.

Post liberalisation, commercial interests dominated every sector in the society. In such a scenario maintaining values and credibility has become a challenge to journalists and media houses. Amid such environment, journalists will have to maintain individual values and not get lured by commercial interests, he said.

He said that nowadays it is not possible to have expertise in every field. Hence journalists can have expertise in a selected sector.

Sandhya Pai, managing editor, Taranga weekly, said that there was uncertainty over the future of print media as the reading habits of people was on the decline across the world.

Ms. Pai said that it was not right to use media to create unrest in society by twisting or glorifying news. “One has to ponder whether the media houses owned by corporates or individuals with political affiliations provide justice to readers while publishing the matters,” she said, adding that there should be competition among publications but not rivalry.

D. Veerendra Heggade, pattadhikari, Dharmasthala, said that journalists need to have a lot of patience and should publish matters keeping the interest and health of society in mind. Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister for Endowment, Ports and Fisheries, said that readers expected journalist to do justice to them.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, spoke. Shivananda Tagadoor, president, KUWJ, presided over.

Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president, Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, received the honor from the KUWJ as it selected the Dakshina Kannada union as the best union in the State.