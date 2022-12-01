Combined user fee collection at Hejmady toll plaza on NH 66 yet to commence

December 01, 2022 11:50 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - MANGALURU

Collection of combined user fee (toll) of NITK-Surathkal plaza and Hejmady plaza on National Highway 66 did not commence from the midnight of November 30, as intimated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to the officials of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as per a November 24 order of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner to stop user fee collection, NHAI discontinued user fee collection at Surathkal plaza from the midnight of November 30-December 1. Vehicles moved without any obstruction at this toll plaza while normal toll was being collected at the Hejmady plaza.

Toll collectors fear backlash from motorists

NHAI officials cited ‘technical’ issues as the reason for not collecting combined toll fee at the Hejmady plaza.

Sources, however, said Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd., that manages the Hejmady plaza, backed out from collecting the combined toll fearing backlash from motorists for collecting a higher fee.

Surathkal Toll Virodhi Horata Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla too cited the same reason. “While Navayuga was afraid of possible backlash from road users, neither the Central Government, nor elected representatives were afraid of public sentiments,” he commented.

With the 34-day indefinite dharna of the Samithi demanding closure of the Surathkal plaza ending after toll collection stopped at Surathkal, the Samithi had planned to join the dharna opposing collection of combined toll at Hejmady to be undertaken by various organisations of Udupi district from December 2.

Celebrations by people opposing toll at Surathkal

The 34-day indefinite dharna came to an end on Wednesday midnight while the Samithi has organised a valedictory programme of the dharna on Thursday December 1 afternoon at the plaza. As curtains went down on toll collection, members of the Samithi as well as various other organisations supporting and people supporting the dharna burst crackers and cut cakes to celebrate the common man’s victory over the ‘illegal’ toll collection.

Toll collection began in December 2015

As the four-lane road between Surathkal and Kundapura was developed by Navayuga, the concessionaire was entrusted with the responsibility of collecting toll at Surathkal plaza too.

The NHAI had commenced toll collection at Surathkal in December 2015 for a 18-km stretch between Nanthoor in Mangaluru and NITK-Surathkal that was made four-lane under the Mangalore Port Connectivity Project. It encountered stiff opposition as the plaza was located within the city corporation limits. The NHAI continued toll collection despite a series of protests.

With the Samithi undertaking the indefinite dharna from October 18, the Road Transport Ministry on November 11 issued a gazette notification merging Surathkal plaza with that at Hejmady.