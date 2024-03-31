ADVERTISEMENT

Colours used in Yakshagana are symbols of harmony and integration, says Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor

March 31, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma inaugurates makeup workshop organised jointly by the university’s P. Dayanand Pai- P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Study Centre and N.G. Pavanje Lalitakala Peeta

The Hindu Bureau

Students being trained in Yakshagana makeup during a workshop on makeup at the Mangalore University’s P. Dayanand Pai-P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Study Centre in Mangaluru. The workshop was inaugurated by University Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma on Saturday, March 30. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The colours used for makeup in Yakshagana are symbols of harmony and integration, said Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma in Mangaluru on Saturday, March 30.

Inaugurating the makeup workshop organised jointly by Mangalore University’s P. Dayanand Pai- P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Study Centre and N.G. Pavanje Lalitakala Peeta, Mr. Dharma said as the civilisation has grown colours have been used in social, religious and political spheres, which has created divisions in the society. In the present age, colours were being identified with particular religion and party and this has fuelled animosity.

But in Yakshagana, these colours have always fostered harmony, solidarity, integration, and brotherhood. Colours make a significant impact on the mind. Mr. Dharma commended the Yakshangana Study Centre for holding the workshop on makeup to make people understand significance of colours in Yakshagana.

Writer and critic Prabhakar Joshi said there is a tradition associated with use of colours for makeup of Yakshagana artistes. There is need to understand this tradition, before Yakshagana artistes start doing their own makeup, Mr. Joshi said. Folklore expert K. Chinnappa Gowda said it was good to see youngsters take part in the workshop. Yakshagana is an experiential art form and it will give mental peace if we are actively involved in the art form, Mr. Gowda said.

Director of Yakshangana Study Centre Dhananjaya Kumble also spoke. Makeup artiste Devakana Krishna Bhat and Yakshagana artiste Janardhana Malla were the resource persons for the workshop.

