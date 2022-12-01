December 01, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada Regional Transport Authority has specified the colour code for autorickshaws plying in Mangaluru city as per the revised notification of November 24, 2022, applicable to all autorickshaws, including electric and methanol and ethanol-run. A notification from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of transport, Mangaluru, said all autorickshaws plying in Zone 1 as well as Zone 2 have to be painted in black in the bottom portion from the middle and in yellow on the top portion from middle. While Zone 1 vehicles have to paste square shaped blue sticker/identification number being provided by the Police Department, those in Zone 2 have to circle shaped yellow sticker/identification number.

Yogasana camp at Ramakrishna Mutt

Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru, is organising a 15-day yogasana camp from December 7 between 5.45 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the Mutt premises. Yogarathna Gopalakrishna Delampady will guide the aspirants in different Asanas, Surya Namaskara, Pranayama, Mudras, Kriyas, meditation etc. Those interested have to register their names with the Mutt office. For details, call 0824-2414412.

Power supply to be affected today

Power supply will be affected in areas fed by 11 kV Yekkur and Pumpwell feeders between 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Friday. Areas affected include Ujjodi, Nekkaremar, Gorigudda, Yekkur, Kadekar, Jeppinamogaru, Tandolige, Alape Mutt, Padil, Mangaluru Junction Railway Station, Naguri, Garodi, Capitanio, Guddethota, and surrounding areas.

Giridhar Kini appointed MAHE Registrar

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, appointed P. Giridhar Kini as its Registrar from Thursday. He takes over charge from Narayana Sabhahit, who has been elevated as Pro Vice-Chancellor, Technology and Science, MAHE. Dr. Kini has been serving MAHE in various academic and administrative capacities since 1999. He was appointed as the Director Admissions, MAHE in January 2018. During his tenure, the MAHE Admissions Team ensured a smooth admissions process, even during the pandemic period. Dr. Sabhahit is associated with MAHE for over 34 years. During his tenure as the Registrar since 2015, Dr. Sabhahit has exceptionally managed responsibilities entrusted on him.