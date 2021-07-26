Colleges set to resume physical classes today

A college laboratory kept ready ahead of Monday’s reopening in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

26 July 2021 00:46 IST

With over 90% of students and staff of higher educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada receiving the first dose of vaccine, colleges in Dakshina Kannada are geared up to resume physical classes on Monday.

While colleges affiliated to Mangalore University will conduct revision classes for first, third and fifth odd semester students, autonomous institutions will hold revision classes for their final year students.

District Nodal Officer for vaccination B.V. Rajesh said that 62,577 people have been vaccinated in 313 vaccination sessions held in educational institutions in the district in the last two months. Of these, 50,914 were students, 5,286 teaching and 6,377 were non-teaching staff members. “Over 90% of students and college staff have been vaccinated,” Dr. Rajesh said. As many as 11.07 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district till Sunday.

Principal of P. Dayananda Pai Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street, Rajashekar Hebbar said that besides odd semester students, the college has called students with Income Tax and Accountancy subjects to meet lecturers in the college to clarify doubts. Undergraduate students of Physics and Chemistry, who have practicals, have also been called. The college has planned to start on August 18 physical classes with 50% capacity for all sections.

Mr. Hebbar said that 1,605 students and staff have been vaccinated on campus, while 900 people, who are from outside Mangaluru, have been vaccinated at vaccination centres closer to them. The college wrote to Deputy Collectors of two districts in West Bengal for vaccination of 40 students on Monday.

Principal of St. Aloysius (Autonomous) College Praveen Martis said that the college will hold contact classes for the 2,000 final year undergraduate and post-graduate students who have their final examinations starting on August 4. Physical classes for first and second year students, whose examinations have been cancelled, will resume in September.

Mr. Martis, who is also in-charge of Evening College and B.Ed College that are affiliated to Mangalore University, said that classes for students of these institutions will resume on Monday as per university norms. While the evening college has 300 students, the B.Ed college has 100 students.

St. Agnes (Autonomus) College will resume physical classes for final year students. Undergraduate Art course students who have taken up Psychology subject can meet their lecturers to clarify doubts. Undergraduate students, who have to do practicals, have also been asked to visit the college.