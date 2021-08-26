Colleges not to hold physical classes till September 15

MANGALURU

26 August 2021 19:12 IST

Colleges in Dakshina Kannada cannot resume offline classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students till September 15, according to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

It is because the COVID-19 positivity rate in the district is at 2.4 % now. Colleges can continue with online classes, he told the Special Officer of the Department of Collegiate Education at a meeting here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if the positivity rate dropped below 2%, then, he will call for a meeting and review the situation and take a decision on resuming physical classes.

He said that practical classes should be conducted in batches by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction has asked all school teachers to work from home on Saturday as there will be weekend curfew. Online classes should be held on that day, he said in a statement.