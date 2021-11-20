College to observe World Fisheries Day

College of Fisheries here will celebrate World Fisheries Day on November 21 by organising various activities.

Technical sessions and cultural events relevant to fisheries will be conducted.

Iddya Karunasagar, a fishery microbiologist, will speak on ‘recent advances in aquatic animal health and environment management for sustainable aquaculture”.

R. Ramesh, Director, National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, will deliver a lecture on ‘potential of blue economy in the country and development of fisheries’, A. Senthil Vel, Professor and Dean of the college, said in a release on Friday.

The technical session will be followed by a cultural event which includes classical dance programme by international artistes on the theme ‘connecting Ganga to Cauvery’. School and college students will participate in the cultural event on various themes. An aquarium exhibition with a variety of ornamental fish will be organised. Women self-help groups, the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), and Canara Bank will put up their stalls.

The bank will enlighten on various schemes and financial assistance available for the fisheries sector.

P. Manivannan, Principal Secretary, State Department of Fisheries, Salma K. Fahim, Additional Secretary, Department of Infrastructural Development of Ports and Inland Water Transport, K. V. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, and S. Babu Venkatesh, Deputy Inspector General and Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka will participate in the inaugural session at 9.30 a.m.

The day is celebrated to honor the hard work by the fishing communities all over the world who toil day and night to provide quality and nutritious food to the large population, the release said. Fishing communities are engaged in monitoring of the coastal waters providing information for rescue and relief of distress vessels including safeguarding life at sea.

Today fishermen all over the world are facing great challenges mainly on account of decline in the fish stock which is attributed to pollution, adverse impact of climate change,etc. On account of climate change the intensity of cyclone, flooding, high temperatures leading to increase in vectors are affecting the fishing community who are living along the coast line or river side, Mr. Vel added.