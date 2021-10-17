College teachers in the dark over NEP implementation

MANGALURU

17 October 2021

Vice-Chancellor says university will upload FAQ, with answers, on the website in a day or two to clear doubts

With about a fortnight remaining for the commencement of the 2021-22 academic year, college teachers of Mangalore University have said that they are in the dark as far as implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is concerned.

A college principal who did not want to be named told The Hindu that many teachers are now into evaluation of answer scripts of the odd semester examinations. Some more teachers will be on duty for the final semester examination. Hence, teachers need some time to refresh themselves and prepare for teaching under the changed circumstances.

There is no clarity on the syllabi to be followed, on the total working hours of teachers, on the qualification of teachers for teaching skill development subjects and on the list of skill development subjects to be offered and the like. Teachers are in a dilemma, he said.

The managing council of the Association of Mangalore University College Teachers (AMUCT), which met a week ago, also urged the university to issue peer guidelines and the structure to be followed by the affiliated and autonomous colleges to implement NEP 2020.

Association president N.M. Joseph and general secretary Vishala B.K. said that the council met on October 9 and, members discussed the policy at length.

The council urged the university to finalise the issues regarding major, minor, open electives, skill enhancement courses and credits to be fixed without much delay. It resolved to urge the university to consider open elective and skill enhancement courses for workload of teachers.

The council sought the inclusion of Functional Kannada only for those who have not learnt Kannada in the lower levels of their education, while other students can be given the freedom to select any two languages.

The meeting sought safeguards to the interest of the teachers, aided and unaided, who are working tirelessly for the betterment of students for many years now in their respective colleges. They should not lose their jobs, while NEP is implemented, it said.

Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya said that the Boards of Studies (BoS) of a majority of subjects have approved the revised syllabi prepared for two semesters. If the syllabi of some subjects are not ready before the BoS, the university will approve the model syllabi sent by the government.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university will upload the FAQ (frequently asked questions, with answers) on its website either on Monday or Tuesday. It will clear a majority of the doubts of teachers.

He will address all college teachers on October 25 on the implementation of NEP. A joint faculty meeting has been called on October 26. The Academic Council will meet on October 27 and pass the syllabi and the revised regulations.

The government has allowed the university to introduce the courses as per NEP expecting approval to the revised regulations from the Governor, he said and added that the first semester classes should resume on October 29.