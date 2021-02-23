College of Fisheries to modernise its aquaculture farm using AI

S. Angara performs bhoomi pooja for developing ultra modern aquaculture units

The College of Fisheries here is all set to modernise its aquaculture farm at Yekkur at an estimated cost of ₹7.9 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

A unique feature of the modernisation will be the application of artificial intelligence (AI) while developing the ultra modern aquaculture units.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara performed the “bhoomi pooja” (ground breaking ceremony) for constructing the units on the premises of the college on Tuesday.

Professor and Dean of the college A. Senthil Vel said on the occasion that the college will have a tie-up with the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal for introducing AI technology in aquaculture. The private sector has applied AI technology in aquaculture in a small way. But it has been rarely tried out in the government sector.

“It will be a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the country where a premier engineering institute will have a tie-up with the fisheries sector,” he said.

The use of AI technology will help reduce manpower to manage the aquaculture farm. “We will have quality check at every stage,” he said and added that the use of AI will be like an automation in managing the farm.

Prof. Vel said that all types of fresh water fish, crabs, molluscs, ornamental fish, aqua phonics and plants will be developed and conserved in the demonstration plots in the farm. Endangered species will be developed, conserved and handed over to the forest wildlife section.

The Dean said that the college will also build a “Matsyapriyadarshini” canteen on its premises. It will be at the entrance of the college. The college has also placed two model fishing boats at the entrance. Those are used old boats repaired and painted now to make them attractive.

Prof. Vel said that many unused and abandoned fishing boats thus can be re-used. They can also be kept in the premises of educational institutions, gardens, malls and hotels to attract the modern generation to farm/fishing related activities. The college has identified about 20 to 30 such boats. They are 30 ft to 35 ft long, 6 ft to 9 ft wide and 3 ft to 5 ft tall.

If the old boats are re-used after repairs timber can also be saved, he said.