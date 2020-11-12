College of Fisheries all set to submit proposal on viable dredging model

A. Senthil Vel (left), Dean, College of Fisheries, speaking at a meeting with fishermen representatives in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

‘Too much silt in the 80 m wide bar mouth is making it difficult for fishing boats to enter the harbour’

The College of Fisheries here is all set to submit a proposal to the State government on a viable model for dredging in the bar mouth through which fishing boats ferry to and from sea.

Earlier, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Kota Srinivasa Poojary had asked the college to submit such a proposal.

At a meeting with fishermen representatives at the college on Wednesday, dean A. Senthil Vel said that the college has collected scientific data, which includes information on the contour of the channel, the extent of capital dredging (dredging done once) and maintenance dredging required, and the place where silt can be deposited.

“This information has been sent to the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management in Chennai, which will provide us the model. We hope to get it in a week’s time. We will then place this model before the State government,” he said.

Lakshmipathi M.T., head of the college’s Department of Aquatic Environment Management, who studied the issue, said that too much accumulation of silt in the 80 m wide bar mouth (where the Netravathi and the Phalguni join sea) is making it difficult for fishing boats to enter the fishing harbour. The present depth of the channel is 1.8 m as against the required depth of 4 meters for smooth passage of fishing boats.

Mr. Lakshmipathi said that dredging has been carried out for five years from 2012-13. For the last two years, dredging has not been taken up. Mr. Vel said that among the reasons for accumulation of silt at the bar mouth and along the channel include negligence on the part of dredging agencies in dumping silt in sea where the depth is 20 m. “As it has been dumped near the bar mouth, the dredged material is coming back,” he said.

Agreeing with the suggestion of fishermen representatives, Mr. Vel said that the college will propose dumping of dredged material on an island located 40 m from the bar mouth. “Embankment can be built to this island and it can be used as idling berth,” Mr. Vel said. The State government can set up a dredging corporation for dredging the channel in Mangaluru and other fishing harbours along the 320-km-long coastline, he said.