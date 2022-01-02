College in Udupi decides to continue with dress code

Disallowing the demand of six pre university students to allow them to wear hijab in their classrooms, the Government PU College for Girls in Udupi has decided to continue with its uniform code that has been in vogue since 1985.

Chairing a meeting of parents of the over 1,000 students on Saturday, Udupi MLA and Chairman of College Development Committee K. Raghupati Bhat said that the college will continue with its uniform code, which includes a veil, as has been decided by the committee. This uniform is common for all girls from different communities and this has been made clear to students at the time of their admission. Asking parents not to bring religion into college affairs, Mr. Bhat said that the uniform has not been objected to by most of the parents of the over 1,000 students who hail from different parts of the State. Therefore, there is no question of accepting the demand of the six students to allow them to wear hijab. If their parents are not agreeable to the uniform code, they are open to opt for admission in another PU college, he said.

A parent of one of the six students said that he cannot compromise on their practices and he will admit his daughter in another college.

Deputy Director of Pre University Department Maruthi attended the meeting.

The six students on Friday said that they were not allowed to attend classes for the last several days as they went to college wearing hijab. They also said that the college was discriminating against Muslim students and preventing them from speaking in Beary and Urdu, which, however, the college management refuted.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Campus Front of India said that it will launch a protest if the college fails to allow the six girls to wear hijab in classrooms.