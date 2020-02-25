College holds session on job opportunities in armed forces

Maj. Gen. M.V. Bhat (retd.) addressing students of Narayana Sanil Government PU College at Haleyangadi near Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

25 February 2020 23:57 IST

Students told to focus on developing overall personality

Narayana Sanil Government PU College, Haleyangadi, on Monday, organised a session on jobs in the armed forces for its students on the occasion of college annual day.

A team of retired officials from the armed forces, including Maj. Gen. M.V. Bhat (retd), conducted the session that included training as well as interaction. Sharing his experiences in the Indian Army, Jagannath Rai narrated that soldiers get opportunity to serve elite forces like National Security Guards (NSG).

He also told students they get opportunity to serve peacekeeping forces that work abroad on United Nation’s missions. Harish Rai, who was with the education wing of the Army, shared his experiences.

Speaking at the annual day programme later, Mr. Bhat said students have to consciously get involved in the development of their overall personality. If they develop their personality on the foundation of dedication, truth and resolve, society would witness positive growth, he said. He urged students, who are completing their pre-university course, to choose the right path.

Environmentalist and artist Dinesh Holla, college principal P. Jayashree and others were present.