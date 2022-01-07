College asks students to stick to dress code

MANGALURU

07 January 2022 00:36 IST

The Pompei College in Aikala held a meeting with students on Thursday and decided to stick to the rule that students should wear college uniform in the face of a controversy that arose afer a section of students came to college sporting saffron shawls on Wednesday.

Objecting to some students coming to the college with scarves, a group of students came to the college sporting shawls. They said that they have the support of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Bajrang Dal

And, a representative of these students met the college principal later and said that if no action is taken to stop wearing of scarves, then more students will come to the college with shawls.

The college management was surprised with this development as girls have been coming to college for many years wearing scarves. “We were surprised with the objection now. There was no prior representation by these students to the principal questioning students wearing scarves,” said a representative of the college management.

The college’s governing council on Thursday held a meeting of students, parents and lecturers. Representatives from the Department of Collegiate Education, Mangalore University, and the police also attended the meeting. Following an hour-long deliberation, the college management asked students to come to college from Monday by wearing uniform.

Meanwhile, to a question at a press conference here on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya said that no student should resort to such a method to dilute the academic atmosphere. The focus of students should be on studies as the normal academic activities have already been disturbed due to matters related to COVID-19. Colleges should nip such issues in the bud. The university will discuss the matter further by forming a committee and arrive at a decision and later, a circular will be issued to all affiliated colleges.