Collective action can promote culture of honesty, Maharashtra Upa Lokayukta

Maharashtra Upa Lokayukta Sanjay Bhatia on Monday, November 11, said collective action was needed to promote a culture of honesty and trust within public service and beyond.

He was delivering the valedictory address at the Vigilance Awareness Week that was being observed from October 28 by New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) here. As a retired Indian Administrative Service Officer, Mr. Bhatia shared his insights and experiences, emphasising the importance of ethical conduct, integrity, and the role of vigilance in fostering a corruption-free society. He underscored the responsibility of individuals and public officials in maintaining transparency and accountability.

Port authority chairman A.V. Ramana launched a three-month campaign in the port on preventive vigilance measures from August 16 as a prelude to the Vigilance Awareness Week. NMPA’s Vigilance Department had organised a range of events to actively engage Port’s workforce and community members in vigilance awareness programs.

Speaking at the valedictory, NMPA’s Chief Vigilance Officer K. Padmanabhacahar emphasised the importance of maintaining a dynamic digital presence and fostering public outreach through active participation from employees, outsourced staff and college students.

Mr. Ramana said vigilance is about being alert and disciplined, not just avoiding corruption. He stressed that ethical and transparent practices must become habitual and fundamental values taught from a young age to foster a society free of corruption.

Deputy Chairperson S. Shanthi and others were present.