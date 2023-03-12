Collection of Beary review articles released

March 12, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

‘Pala’, a collection of Beary review articles written by Ismat Pajeer, published by Mangalore University Prasaranga on behalf of Mangalore University’s Beary Study Chair was released at University College here on Saturday.

Prasaranga Director Somanna Hongalli said Beary literature will flourish when youth are attracted to it. “Quality work should emerge in Beary literature by organizing workshops and providing proper training,” he added.

Deputy Director Dhananjaya Kumble said, “The number of intellectual writers in the coast is very less. Writers from the Beary community writing from an ideological perspective is a welcome move. The critical anthology about the published works of a language is a testimony to the maturity of that language.”

With no activity in Beary Sahitya Academy, the Study Chair has more responsibility now, said Beary Varthe monthly deputy editor Muhammadali Kammradi. Writer Abdul Khader Kuthettur said, “This is the first time that a collection of articles which have been reviewed about the works published in the Beary language is being published.”

College principal Anasuya Rai, Mr. Pajeer and others were present.