Cold cooking competition in Mangaluru

KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, will organise a cold cooking competition for the general public on September 25 on the occasion of World Heart Day - 2022.

It will be held at Marena Indoor Sports Complex, Kaprigudda, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

It is to create awareness about a healthy diet for a healthy heart. The winners and the runners-up, in teams, will receive trophies along with attractive prizes. Three people form a team.

The participants should not use fire or any other equipment for cooking and should bring the ingredients for preparing the dishes on their own. Processed or half-cooked items are not allowed. Only vegetarian food will be allowed. The first 50 entries will be considered for the competition. Grading will be done based on the taste, presentation, flavour and nutritional value of the dishes.

Register by September 21. For details call 89516 04282 / 91082 33978, a hospital release said.