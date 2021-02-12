Cobra halts traffic

MANGALURU

12 February 2021 01:08 IST

Movement of vehicles came to an abrupt halt for about 30 minutes at the busy Kalsanka Junction in Udupi on Thursday when a cobra suddenly appeared on the road. Traffic Police stopped motorists after seeing the cobra slithering across the road. The motorists waited patiently as the cobra moved slowly across the hot road surface. A few motorists took photographs. Just as the cobra crossed the road, a man caught it and took it away for treatment, the police said.

