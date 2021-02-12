Mangaluru

Cobra halts traffic

Movement of vehicles came to an abrupt halt for about 30 minutes at the busy Kalsanka Junction in Udupi on Thursday when a cobra suddenly appeared on the road. Traffic Police stopped motorists after seeing the cobra slithering across the road. The motorists waited patiently as the cobra moved slowly across the hot road surface. A few motorists took photographs. Just as the cobra crossed the road, a man caught it and took it away for treatment, the police said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2021 1:08:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/cobra-halts-traffic/article33814928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY