Coastalwood film awards presentation on June 4

May 23, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay Kumar Kodiyalbail, filmmaker (second from right) speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The coastalwood film awards will be presented to actors and technicians involved in Tulu films at a function on June 4 at the Mulky Sundaram Shetty auditorium.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, organiser Sandesh Raj Bangera said awards will be presented to those involved in Tulu films released in cinema houses between January 2020 and December 2022. Tulu films released only on OTT (over the top) platforms will not be considered.

Apart from life time achievement award, jury special award and versatile actor award will be presented. Several Bollywood and Sandalwood actors have been invited for the event. There will be 10 dance programmes by the actors and also ‘Rasamanjari’ by Prakash Mahadevan and team. The programme will be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Mr. Bangera said.

Playwright and filmmaker Vijaykumar Kodilalbail also spoke.

