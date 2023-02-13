Coastal Security training institute begins operation in Malpe

February 13, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU, FEB 13:

The first Coastal Security Police (CSP) training institute of the Karnataka Police started its operation on the premises of CSP headquarters, off Malpe fishing harbour, in Udupi district, on Monday, February 13.

CSP Superintendent of Police Abdul Ahad said, “The new institute trains policemen, who are deputed to CSP from other police units, in different skills related to coastal security policing. It includes anchoring boats, marine navigation and coastal policing.”

“This training was earlier provided at National Academy of Coastal Policing in Okha in Gujarat. We now have our own institute to train the personnel,” Mr. Ahad said. Similar training institutes for CSP have been opened by other state police units, he added.

The training will be for a period of two weeks and it will be conducted by officers from Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Border Security Force (Naval Wing). The first batch of 25 police personnel are undergoing training now. As part of the training, the CSP personnel will spend a day each at the INS Kadamba in Karwar and at the Karnataka Coast Guard unit in Mangaluru, Mr. Ahad said.

Inaugurating the institute, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said coordinated efforts of CSP with Coast Gurads, Fisheries department and fishermen will help in bringing deaths in the sea in the Coastal Karnataka region to zero. The CSP personnel need training to quickly respond and save lives of tourists and fishermen. A standard operating procedure for rescue should be formulated, he said.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay said as sea-based illegal activities are on the rise, there was need for police to update their technical knowledge and add now investigation skills to counter the activities.