‘Coastal Security Police ascertaining identities of people on the coastline’

MANGALURU

25 August 2020 18:34 IST

Technology will be exploited to the full to ensure internal security: Bhaskar Rao

Additional Director-General of Police (Internal Security) Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday said that the Coastal Security Police (CSP) was ascertaining the identities of people living on the coastline in the interest of national security.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Malpe in Udupi district, Mr. Rao said that CSP personnel in nine coastal police stations along the over 320-km coastline in the State were identifying people to establish whether there were any unknown people among them working in the coastline. “Initially, it was people from North Karnataka and then, those who came from North India who are working here. We have to see whether there were foreigners too,” he said.

Stating that being physically, mentally and emotionally fit was a sine qua non for police personnel, Mr. Rao noted that the focus was on recruiting people conversant with the sea for the CSP. Regular police were trained to operate on the land; but CSP personnel need to be effective both on the land and sea as its jurisdiction extended up to 500 m on the land and 15 km seawards.

The department has plans to avail itself of the services of retired personnel from the Navy and the Coast Guard, natives of the region, on contract basis for the CSP, he said. Internal Security Division has already availed itself of the services of retired senior officers from the Army at its headquarters in Bengaluru on contract basis, he noted. It would exploit technology to the full to ensure the security and safety of the people, he added.

Regarding capacity augmentation of CSP, including inducting more interceptor boats, Mr. Rao said that the existing boats had limited options as they can be berthed only in a jetty. The department was planning to induct Rigid Inflatable Boats because of their flexibility to berth and also of their non-sinkable nature. Immediately after taking charge, he placed orders for three jet skis that would arrive in a month for patrolling and rescue operations.

Internal Security Division, particularly the CSP, has the onerous task of protecting the vast sealine, 43 beaches and several vital installations, Mr. Rao said. The department was working in close coordination with the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Goa Shipyard Ltd. and other State government departments, he added.