Coastal MPs seek Konkan Railway’s merger with Indian Railways for facilities on a par with the IR

MPs from coastal Karnataka urged the Railway Ministry to merge Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) with Indian Railways to provide facilities on a par with the IR, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna at his office in New Delhi, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada MPs Kota Srinivas Poojary and Captain Brijesh Chowta urged the Ministry to initiate the merger process at the earliest. They also demanded capacity augmentation of the Subrahmanya Road-Sakleshpur Ghat section on Mangaluru-Hassan railway line till line doubling/ a new double line was constructed.

In a letter to the Ministry, Mr. Poojary said the KRCL did not augment any infrastructure work, including line doubling, construction of terminals, stabling lines and train watering facilities on its network in coastal Karnataka. “The infrastructure has remained the same when KRCL was commissioned three decades ago,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP said at a time when Railways was galloping towards modernisation, the people of coastal Karnataka were keen in joining the mainstream to get those benefits. People feel KRCL has utterly failed to serve their aspirations by not providing adequate services. The representations he received from people, Mr. Poojary said, speak volumes about KRCL’s failure to address their needs when compared to the services being rendered by Railways.

While Railways has successfully been executing line doubling, line quadrupling, capacity augmentation etc., KRCL was unable to implement none because of funds constraint. Thus, KRCL would not be able to augment the infrastructure and address the needs of the region, he said. The single line laid 30 years back continues to handle increased number of services thereby affecting punctuality, introduction of new services etc.

Mr. Poojary said KRCL continues to collect 40% inflated fare from passengers and freight charges from goods consigners resulting in differential treatment to a section of people.

Other demands

Mr. Poojary and Capt. Chowta also urged the Ministry to extend the Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai and introduce a Vande Sadharan Express on the route. Capt. Chowta also demanded a feasibility study for a new double line between Subrahmanya Road and Sakleshpur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.