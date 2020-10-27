Coastal marine aquarium complex proposed on Karnataka coastline

To showcase the flora and the fauna of the Western Ghats and the aquatic biodiversity, the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, has proposed setting up a coastal marine museum complex along the 320-km coastline of the state.

Modelled on a proposed museum district ‘Panchjanya’ in New Delhi, the college has proposed setting up the marine museum complex at an elevated place on the coastline. A part of this complex will extend to the sea and give people a real feel of the aquatic life, said A. Senthil Vel, Dean.

“This complex will not only showcase the rich biodiversity and culture of the Western Ghats, but also give a good understanding of the aquatic life,” said Prof. Vel, who, incidentally, was involved in conceptualising the proposed Panchjanya Aquarium Complex.

Ideally the marine complex should be at a place where water is not polluted. This place should also connected to different parts of the State and to Goa, he said.

Prof. Vel made this proposal during a meeting chaired by Minister for Fisheries, Inland Transport department and Muzarai, Kota Srinivas Poojary, at the college on Tuesday.

Prof. Vel said the complex can be set up in about 10 acres. One among the 25 of the 120 islands along the Karnataka coast, which are 5 metres above sea level, can also be considered for this complex.

These 25 islands are ideal for integrated tourism development projects, he added.

The construction of the museum complex can be taken up either under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme or any other scheme of the State government.

The museum complexes are allowed under the Coastal Regulatory Zone norms.

Mr. Poojary asked Prof. Vel to sit with officials of the Fisheries Department and select three ideal places in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts where this complex can be built.

“My only concern is that this project should not lead to unnecessary protests,” he added.