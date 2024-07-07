GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coastal, Malenadu districts receive deficient rainfall since onset of Monsoon

July however appears to be promising as the regions and the State receive excess rainfall than the normal

Published - July 07, 2024 01:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
With the coastal region continuing to receive scattered to heavy rainfall for the last few days, the Netravathi River was flowing near the danger mark on July 7, at Bantwal in the Dakshina Kannada district.

With the coastal region continuing to receive scattered to heavy rainfall for the last few days, the Netravathi River was flowing near the danger mark on July 7, at Bantwal in the Dakshina Kannada district. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Coastal and Malenadu districts which usually receive abundant rains during the South West Monsoon, have faced a shortfall of 2% and 20% respectively from the normal rainfall between June 1 and July 7, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Coastal Districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada would normally receive 1,087 mm of rainfall during the period; however, the rainfall was 1,064 mm till July 7, lesser by 2%. Malenadu districts of Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan which normally receive 501 mm rainfall, have received just 400 mm, 20% less, said the Committee in its bulletin.

The South Interior and the North Interior Karnataka however have received excess rainfall, 49% and 39% respectively during the period. While the SIK received 118 mm as against normal 80 mm, the NIK received 172 mm as against the normal 124 mm rainfall till July 7.

Promising July

Rainfall in July however appears to be promising for all the regions with the coast receiving 365 mm rainfall from July 1 to July 7 as against the normal rainfall of 255 mm and the Malenadu districts receiving 141 mm as against the normal 138 mm. The SIK and the NIK received 27 and 14 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 21 mm and 14 mm.

Karnataka State as a whole received 274 mm average rainfall from June 1 to July 7 as against the normal rainfall of 257 mm, an excess of 7%, the bulletin said.

Kalmadka in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district received the highest amount of rainfall, 150.5 mm during the last 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday followed by 143.5 mm in Haldipur in Uttara Kannada district, 133.5 mm in Hadinbal and 127 mm in Mogata and Mugwa villages in Uttara Kannada district.

The Centre predicted scattered to widespread moderate rains with heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places over coastal and adjoining Malenadu districts in the next 24 hours. Isolated to scattered with moderate rains was predicted over parts of NIK and SIK districts, the bulletin said.

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.