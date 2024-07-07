Coastal, Malenadu districts receive deficient rainfall since onset of Monsoon

Coastal and Malenadu districts which usually receive abundant rains during the South West Monsoon, have faced a shortfall of 2% and 20% respectively from the normal rainfall between June 1 and July 7, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Coastal Districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada would normally receive 1,087 mm of rainfall during the period; however, the rainfall was 1,064 mm till July 7, lesser by 2%. Malenadu districts of Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan which normally receive 501 mm rainfall, have received just 400 mm, 20% less, said the Committee in its bulletin.

The South Interior and the North Interior Karnataka however have received excess rainfall, 49% and 39% respectively during the period. While the SIK received 118 mm as against normal 80 mm, the NIK received 172 mm as against the normal 124 mm rainfall till July 7.

Promising July

Rainfall in July however appears to be promising for all the regions with the coast receiving 365 mm rainfall from July 1 to July 7 as against the normal rainfall of 255 mm and the Malenadu districts receiving 141 mm as against the normal 138 mm. The SIK and the NIK received 27 and 14 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 21 mm and 14 mm.

Karnataka State as a whole received 274 mm average rainfall from June 1 to July 7 as against the normal rainfall of 257 mm, an excess of 7%, the bulletin said.

Kalmadka in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district received the highest amount of rainfall, 150.5 mm during the last 24 hours ending 8 am Sunday followed by 143.5 mm in Haldipur in Uttara Kannada district, 133.5 mm in Hadinbal and 127 mm in Mogata and Mugwa villages in Uttara Kannada district.

The Centre predicted scattered to widespread moderate rains with heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places over coastal and adjoining Malenadu districts in the next 24 hours. Isolated to scattered with moderate rains was predicted over parts of NIK and SIK districts, the bulletin said.