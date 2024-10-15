ADVERTISEMENT

Coastal Karnataka’s pride, Mangaluru-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express, to get LHB coaches in February 2025

Published - October 15, 2024 10:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The service was flagged off on May 1, 1998 by then Prime Minister A.B. Vajpyee and Railway Minister George Fernandes during Konkan Railway’s commissioning

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry

Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express (Train No. 12620) introduced on May 1, 1998, was a gamechanger in passenger transportation in coastal Karnataka. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Coastal Karnataka’s pride Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express will get LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches in February, Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division stated in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Twenty-five years after it was introduced when the then Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee and Railway Minister George Fernandes dedicated Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. to the nation, the Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express will get LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches from February next.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Vajpayee and late Fernandes had flagged off Matsyagandha Express while dedicating KRCL on May 1, 1998, in Mumbai. It was the first passenger service train to run on the completed KRCL network of 741 km. Covering 882.5 km in about 17 hours, the Matsyagandha was a game changer in passenger transportation along the Karnataka coast. Thousands of coastal people settled in Mumbai had to endure either a 30-hour bus journey or 40-hour train travel via Kadur.

While Train No. 12620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Express gets LHB coaches from February 17, its pairing service, Train No. 12619 will run with LHB coaches from February 19, 2025, according to Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division. As the service has rake sharing arrangement with Train No 16347/348 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Express, these services too would get LHB coaches from February 16 and 19 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrons’ demand

As the Southern Railway continued to operate the services with old ICF rakes, patrons had demanded introduction of LHB rakes for the premium train.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on August 19 had written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stating the Matsyagandha Express was very close to people of coastal Karnataka. It was the first passenger train launched during the commissioning of KRCL network and continues to be a matter of pride for the people along the west coast. While patrons celebrated its silver jubilee last year, the ongoing dissatisfaction with the ageing ICF coaches persists, Mr. Poojary had said.

Rickety coaches

Close on the heels of Mr. Poojary’s letter, the ceiling of a 3-AC coach of Matsyagandha Express fell while a passenger managed to duck in time and avoid getting hurt in August this year. Chinmay Kole was travelling Train No. 12619, Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express in B1 coach when the incident occurred. When he was entering the coach after buying snacks at an en-route station, the ceiling fell in, he had said.

Coach composition

Consequent to LHB conversion, the Matsyagandha Express would have four 2-tier AC, two each 3-Tier AC and 3-Tier Economy, eight sleeper class, four general second class, one each brake van cum luggage and one generator car coaches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US