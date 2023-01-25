ADVERTISEMENT

Coastal Karnataka reverberates with festive spirit throughout the year: Muthalik

January 25, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Muthalik and other dignitaries at a function to present the annual Kundeshwara award to Yakshagana artist C.K. Prashanth at Kundeshwara Temple in Hirgana, near Karkala in Udupi district.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Muthalik recently said that coastal Karnataka reverberates with festive spirit throughout the year with one or the other religious and cultural programmes.

He was speaking after presenting the Kundeshwara Samman, instituted by the Kundeshwara Kshetra, Hirgana near Karkala, to Yakshagana artist C.K. Prashanth at Hirgana.

The coast was in fact the land of god with spirit worship, philosophy, bhajans, pujas, Yakshagana etc., he said. He came to Kundeshwara Kshetra accidentally and felt blessed, Mr. Muthalik added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his felicitation address, programme convener Jitendra Kundeshwara said Mr. Prashanth has been a multi-faceted personality working in many fields, including Yakshagana, theatre, cinema script writer, director, and many more.

He was bound to get many more recognition with the support of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US