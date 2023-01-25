Coastal Karnataka reverberates with festive spirit throughout the year: Muthalik

January 25, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Muthalik recently said that coastal Karnataka reverberates with festive spirit throughout the year with one or the other religious and cultural programmes.

He was speaking after presenting the Kundeshwara Samman, instituted by the Kundeshwara Kshetra, Hirgana near Karkala, to Yakshagana artist C.K. Prashanth at Hirgana.

The coast was in fact the land of god with spirit worship, philosophy, bhajans, pujas, Yakshagana etc., he said. He came to Kundeshwara Kshetra accidentally and felt blessed, Mr. Muthalik added.

In his felicitation address, programme convener Jitendra Kundeshwara said Mr. Prashanth has been a multi-faceted personality working in many fields, including Yakshagana, theatre, cinema script writer, director, and many more.

He was bound to get many more recognition with the support of people.