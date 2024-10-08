Coastal Karnataka chapter of Society of Automative Engineers India floated at NIT-K

The coastal Karnataka chapter of the Society of Automative Engineers India has been floated at the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chapter aims at fostering innovation, collaboration, and technical development in the automotive and aerospace sectors across the coastal belt of the State. It wants to create new opportunities for student engagement, industry collaboration, and cutting-edge research.

Sudhakar C. Jambagi, associate professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT-K, is the chairman of the chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar Chandra, proprietor of Srinidhi Motor Works is the vice-chairman. Balbir Singh, senior assistant professor (Aerospace) at the Department of Aeronautical and Automobile Engineering, MIT-MAHE Manipal is the Secretary, and Vijay V.S., assistant professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, St. Joseph’s Engineering College, Mangaluru, is the treasurer.

Shashikantha Karinka, former Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NMAMIT, and Director of Dentronics Pvt. Ltd., has been appointed as advisor. Karinka is also the chairman of Indian Welding Society.

The chapter came into being on October 5 during the industry academia conclave on technology trends in mobility. More than 250 people from different academic institutions across Coastal Karnataka attended, a release from NIT-K said on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.