‘Coastal development authority will explore setting up marine industrial zone’

The Karnataka Coastal Development Authority will explore the possibilities of creating a marine industrial zone in any of the three coastal districts in the State, chairman Mattar Ratnakar Hegde said here on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the zone should have ice plants, freezing units, fish mills, and other units required to promote the fisheries industry. The zone can be created either in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, or in Uttara Kannada.

The authority will also try to organise an investors’ meet in the coastal belt by consulting the government, he said.

Mr. Hegde said that the authority has sought ₹100-crore grant from the State government. Currently of ₹20-crore worth projects planned, various projects worth between ₹8 crore and ₹12 crore are under progress.

The chairman said that the authority is planning to promote Bangra Kuluru areas in the city as a tourist spot by creating water recreation facilities.

It has been proposed to build clean fish markets at Hiriyadkka, Belman, and Inna in Udupi district.

Mr. Hegde said that the lighthouse area in Kaup will be further illuminated as a tourist attraction.

He said that he would take it up with the government a move to upgrade the coastal development authority as a Board or a Corporation.

Earlier, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, said that the authority should take up projects which would create employment opportunities, boost tourism activities, and help the farming community.

The authority can also explore the possibilities of promoting nature tourism, he added.