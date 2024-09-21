ADVERTISEMENT

Coastal clean-up programmes will continue in Udupi district for two weeks, says DC

Published - September 21, 2024 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari launches Coastal Clean-Up Day at Kodi Beach in Kundapur on September 21

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari planting a sapling at Kodi beach in Kundapur on the occasion of International Coastal Clean-Up Day on Saturday, September 21.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students and volunteers from different organisations cleaning the Panambur beach in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coastal clean-up programmes will be organised in Udupi district for the next two weeks, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said on Saturday, September 21.

Speaking after launching the International Coastal Clean-Up Day at Kodi Beach in Kundapur, she said that pollution on the coast has affected marine life. The day is observed to create awareness among people to prevent coastal pollution.

She said that throwing plastic, electronic and other materials on the sides of roads, beaches ultimately affected marine life when they joined sea.

Departments of Environment and Forest, Kundapur Town Municipality, and the district administration organised the programme in which NSS students and students of B.B. Hegde College also took part.

The Deputy Commissioner also planted a sapling on the occasion.

Someshwara beach cleaned

Students and teachers of the College of Fisheries in Mangaluru cleaned Someshwara beach, near Ullal. Dean of the college H.N. Anjaneyappa and others took part in the cleaning activity.

Indian Coast Guard cleans Panambur beach

Personnel of Karnataka unit of the Indian Coast Guard and others cleaned the Panambur beach under the theme ‘sea the change’.

Volunteers from NMPA, MRPL, oil handling agencies, schools, colleges, city corporation, Scouts, NCC, CSP, ITBP, surf clubs and local people joined the cleaning activity.

Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director, MRPL, and Praveen Kumar Mishra, Karnataka Commander of the Coast Guard participated in the programme among others.

They asked people to dispose plastic waste in proper place to prevent it from affecting marine life and food chain.

There were kite design and flying competitions, sand art competitions, and water sports events. Saplings were also planted.

