Coastal artists’ works displayed at Kolkata Santiniketan Society

Mangaluru-based Art Kanara Trust opened an expanded version (with more displays) of its exclusive exhibition of paintings, sculptures and photographs by 15 coastal artists at the Santiniketan Society of Visual Art and Design, Santiniketan following its successful foray in Kolkata last week.

The exhibition presented under the title ‘Oneself and The Other-Self - Transposing Experiences’ was inaugurated on Saturday and was on display till May 3. Society Assistant Secretary Gautam Das said during the inauguration, “This is good collaboration and a great opportunity for the artists of coastal Karnataka to explore here. More students can visit here and interact with each other.”

The inauguration ceremony was followed by a flute recital by Janardhan Havanje, who also shared his experiences as a participant. A delegation of Coastal Artists comprising Rajendra Kedige, Harish Kodialbail, Janardhan Havanje and Reshma Shetty attended the event. The delegation was led by Subhas Chandra Basu, President of Art Kanara Trust and Convener of INTACH, Mangaluru Chapter.

Faculty members of Kala Bhavana, Visva-Bharati University attended the exhibition and interacted with the artists. Rishi Barua from Sculpture Department said, “We rarely get to see the works of artists of coastal Karnataka. We found the work very interesting with a lot of variety.”

Nancy Popp, a performance artist from Los Angeles, California, and Fulbright scholar at Kala Bhavana who attended the event said, “I enjoyed viewing this exhibition and appreciate the vision of the artists. I liked the variety and I am honoured to have seen it.”

The works of the following coastal artists (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasargod districts) were on display: Harish Kodialbail, Janardhan Havanje, Jayavanth Shettigar, Jeevan Salian, Nemiraj Shetty, Permude Mohan Kumar, Rajendra Kedige, Ramakrishna Nayak, Reshma S. Shetty, Sampath Kumar P., Santhosh Andrade, Santhosh Pai, Sharath Palimar, Vishwas M. and Wilson Souza.