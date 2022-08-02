Coast should remain a hub of education, religious tourism and healthcare: HDK

Both National Parties were indulging in communal politics since 15 years to grow strong

Both National Parties were indulging in communal politics since 15 years to grow strong

Asserting that Dakshina Kannada should remain Shikshana Kashi (education hub), former Chief Minister H.D. Kumarasway on Monday, August 1, said that the veil of violence should be removed. Both the National parties—Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party—were responsible for the breach of amity in the region, he alleged.

Speaking to reporters here that coastal region was also a hub of religious and health tourism that attracts thousands of pilgrims and patients from across the country, he said that it was a shame for everyone to see serial murders in the region.

Alleging the National parties have sacrificed peace for their selfish politics, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked whether a single offspring of leaders of these two parties became victims of politics of revenge. Whoever was murdered, belong to poor families and were innocents. Leaders have indulged in hate politics to grow strong since 15 years.

Both the parties find communal politics an easy way to stay in power even as the Chief Minister must be of the view that troubled situation would help the government as well as the Party, he alleged. The situation was no different either during Congress governments. B. Ramanatha Rai and U.T. Khader were district in-charge ministers; what was their contribution to the development of the region, he questioned.

JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim questioned Bommai’s gesture in not visiting the families of two Muslim victims. The government was indulging in favouring only one community.

MLCs B.M . Farooq and S.L. Boje Gowda and others were present.