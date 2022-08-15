Coast heralded revolt against the British in 1837, two decades before first Independence war

Mangaluru City Corporation to install Kedambady Ramayya Gowda’s statue in Bavuta Gudda

The statue of Kedambady Ramayya Gowda, who led the first upsurge against the British in Coastal Karnataka in 1837, will be unveiled in September in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coastal Karnataka witnessed the upsurge against the British in 1837, two decades before the first war of Independence with farmers from Sullia and Puttur regions in the erstwhile Canara District taking control of the administration for 13 days.

They were upset mainly because of changes in land revenue rules, said Prabhakar Neermarga, who did his Ph.D. on the upsurge, called Amara Sullia Rebellion, led by landowner Kedambady Ramayya Gowda in March 1837. When cash was an unknown thing that time, the British directive to pay land revenues in cash upset the farmers, besides many other rules, he told The Hindu.

People were also upset with the British taking complete control of the sale of tobacco and salt leaving private traders fuming. At that time, Mr. Gowda organised farmers, gave them training at his house near Koojumale and led the rebellion in March 30, 1837, from Ubaradka Mithoor near Sullia.

On the way to the then Mangalore, headquarters of Canara districts, hundreds of farmers joined the rally and on reaching the city, they dismounted the Union Jack flag at Bavuta Gudda on April 5, 1837. Hoisting their own flag, the farmers remained in control of the city for 13 days before the rebellion was crushed by the British. Many farmers were hanged to death at the present Bikarnakatte on the outskirts of the city.

Mr. Neermarga regretted many farmers were termed as dacoits even as some of the landlords in the region did not support the rebellion. Participating farmers suffered humiliation following these kinds of acts, he noted. A retired deputy registrar with Mangalore University, Mr. Neermarga now is principal of MAPS Evening College in Mangaluru.

Even before this rebellion, Ullal Queen Rani Abbakka had revolted against the Portuguese in 1618, said Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Unveiling of the Statue

Meanwhile, the Mangaluru City Corporation will unveil the statue of Ramayya Gowda riding a horse made of brass, at Bavuta Gudda in the city during September first week.

Mayor Premananda Shetty said the Kannada and Culture Department has sanctioned ₹10 lakh for the work while the MCC will bear ₹30 lakh. The statue will be brought to Mangaluru on August 29.