Coast Guard’s Western Region Commander inspects unit in Mangaluru

January 06, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Inspector-General Bhisham Sharma, Commander Coast Guard Region (West), inspected units at New Mangalore during his four-day visit.

Inspector-General Bhisham Sharma, Commander Coast Guard Region (West), inspected units at New Mangalore during his four-day visit. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commander Indian Coast Guard Region (West) Inspector-General Bhisham Sharma inspected the Coast Guard unit in Mangaluru, which is the Karnataka headquarters, during his four-day visit which ended on Saturday.

The inspection was aimed at evaluating operational readiness and infrastructure development. It encompassed a review of preparedness of various assets based in Mangaluru with a focus on enhancing operational capabilities, a Coast Guard release said.

During the visit, the Flag Officer oversaw firsthand infrastructure development initiatives and assessed the operational readiness of sea and air assets at sea, off the coast of Mangaluru. Fleet of ships and aircraft showcased the operational preparedness of the Coast Guard, Karnataka.

Mr. Sharma emphasised the significance of maintaining top-notch readiness and infrastructure in these critical coastal regions. The display of operational readiness was aligned with the Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s coastal territories and ensuring maritime interests, the release added.

The visit underscores the Coast Guard’s dedication for continuous enhancement, towards readiness to respond effectively to any maritime contingencies and further fortfying its operational capabilities in the region, the release said.

