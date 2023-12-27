GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coast Guards Karnataka undertake early morning medical evacuation

December 27, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Early on Wednesday, a team of personnel from Coast Guard, Karnataka, successfully evacuated the crew member of an oil tanker vessel following medical emergency in the sea, about 10 nautical miles from New Mangalore Port.

According to an official press release, the Coast Guard Headquarters, Karnataka, received a distress call around midnight from the agent of MT Ivory Ray. The caller said about a crew member, who had fallen in the washroom of the vessel due to weakness, and sought urgent medical assistance.

The Coast Guard immediately sent a team of personnel, including a medical officer, in the interceptor boat C-448. Around 2 a.m., the personnel reached the vessel and then safely brought the unconscious crew member to the port.

The personnel coordinated with shipping vessel personnel and also the Dakshina Kannada district administration to admit the unwell crew member to the nearest hospital.

The timely and effective response underscores the Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to preserving life at sea, the release said.

