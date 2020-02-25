Coast Guard’s hangar facility in the final stages of approval

MANGALURU

25 February 2020 01:27 IST

It is to station Dornier aircraft

A proposal to set up a hangar facility for stationing four Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard at Bajpe for coastal surveillance is in the final stages of approval by the Ministry of Defence, according to Deputy Inspector-General S.B. Venkatesh, Commander, Coast Guard, Karnataka.

The Coast Guard has its air enclave in Bajpe. But there is no hangar to park Dornier aircraft permanently and also to have technical maintenance facilities. It required about 4.25 acres.

“The land acquisition proposal for the hangar facility is being closely pursued with the district administration by the Coast Guard,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

Advertising

Advertising

“A full-fledged air enclave in Mangaluru would improve Coast Guard’s surveillance and reconnaissance roles off the coastal areas of Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands, including the uninhabited islands,” the Commander said in a release here on Monday.

In the absence of a hangar facility in Mangaluru, aerial surveillance is now being carried out on Karnataka coast on a regular basis by using Dornier aircraft from Kochi and Daman, he said.

Once the Coast Guard got the required land, there would be a unit establishment for four Dornier aircraft of Dornier Squadron 749, he said.

“A dedicated aerial surveillance from the Coast Guard’s air enclave in Mangaluru would enhance and meet the long-felt need for air surveillance of the exclusive economic zone, as well as search and rescue operation and medical evacuation, humanitarian missions in the State and in the waters adjoining the coast of Karnataka. It will also ensure prompt air-sea coordinated patrol,” he said.

The Commander said that a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft (CG Dornier 761) made operational sorties for surveillance at New Mangalore Port for four days from February 21, 2020.