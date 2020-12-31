Coast Guard simulates search and rescue

Indian Coast Guard in action off Mangaluru coast on Wednesday.

31 December 2020 00:49 IST

The State unit of the Indian Coast Guard, which is the co-ordinator of Maritime Search and Rescue Operation, conducted the regional level exercise, RESAREX-2020, in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The Regional SAREX-2020 tested the efficacy of operations of various search and rescue agencies in the State. In all, five Coast Guard ships, two helicopters and two Hovercraft and other stakeholders, including the Indian Mission Control Centre (INMC), the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), State agencies, Coastal Security Police, Customs and Fisheries Department personnel, participated in the exercise, according to a release issued by the State unit of the Coast Guard in Mangaluru.

A Mass Rescue Operation was simulated off Mangalore coast wherein a simulated distress alert was transmitted. The exercise commenced on the receipt of the distress message by Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Mumbai) relayed through Indian Mission Control Centre.

A Coast Guard Dornier on patrol was diverted to ascertain the position of the distress vessel. On ascertaining the location, all operational surface Coast Guard units were directed to be ready to sail and render assistance. A Coast Guard Chetak was also launched for assistance at the incident site.

Nearly 60 people who were simulated to be injured/over board were rescued using various means by Coast Guard rescue units. Simulated rescued survivors were brought ashore and transferred to triage area set up at the New Mangalore Port Berth No 1. Subsequently, they were shifted to various hospitals for medical management, the release said.

The Search and Rescue Mission undertaken and the lives saved during emergency at sea stand testimony to the concerted efforts of the Indian Coast Guard. With the conduct of this exercise, the Indian Coast Guard has once again proved its multifarious capabilities and the growth it has witnessed since inception in 1978, while living up to its motto “Vayam Rakshamh”, which means “We Protect”, it said.