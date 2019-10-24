Coast Guard rescues fisherman from mid-sea

The Coast Guard on Wednesday rescued a fisherman, who had fallen into the Arabian Sea from a fishing boat off the Udupi coast, from mid-sea.

A communiqué from the Coast Guard District Headquarters, Karnataka, here said that it received a distress message from the office of the Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security Police, Malpe, on Wednesday morning that the fisherman, Goraya Rao, 33, was missing from the fishing boat Shaional Angel early in the morning.

The boat had left the Mangaluru fishing port at 3 a.m. on Wednesday and the fisherman was found missing later in the day. The Coast Guard immediately deployed Indian Coast Guard ship Savitribai Phule which was engaged in SAJAG exercise to locate the missing fisherman.

The ship could locate the fisherman at about 10 nautical miles from Malpe Light House around 4 p.m. and rescued him.

The Coast Guard said the fisherman, hailing from Odisha, was being brought to Mangaluru and would be handed over to the Coastal Police.