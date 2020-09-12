Coast Guard rescues 24 fishermen after their vessel suffers engine failure

Indian Coast Guard personnel has rescued 24 fishermen stranded in the Arabian Sea 15 nautical miles off the coast of Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district.
A release from Coast Guard District Headquarters here said that the fishermen were onboard fishing vessel Qamral Bahar.
After having left Bhatkal fishing port, the vessel lost propulsion due to an engine failure and was in a dangerous condition amid a turbulent sea.
Upon the request of the Fisheries Department, Karwar, Indian Coast Guard ship Kasturba Gandhi was diverted for rescue operations.
The ship reached the spot on Thursday night and assured the stranded fishermen of their safety.
They were shifted to the ship and handed over to Fisheries Department officials on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, Indian Coast Guard was keeping electronic surveillance along the coast to guide fishing boats to safety.
Regular weather bulletin is being transmitted, the release added.
