Coast Guard rescues 155 persons stranded on islands in Uttara Kannada district

23 July 2021 17:53 IST

Several areas in the district were inundated following incessant rainfall

In a day-long rescue operation in flood-hit Uttara Kannada district, the Indian Coast Guard rescued 155 persons stranded on three islands.

S.B. Venkatesh, Commander and Deputy Inspector General, Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka said in a statement that 90 persons were rescued from Kharejoog island, 42 from Bodojoog island and 23 from Unglijoog island on July 23.

The rescue mission, by two teams, was completed in the evening.

Heavy rainfall triggered water logging in several areas in Uttara Kannada. The Coast Guard had kept its units ready for rescue operations and providing relief to stranded personsple. Each rescue team comprised between seven to nine personnel. They used inflatable rubber boats, life jackets and lifebuoys.

The Coast Guard is in constant touch with the district administration, the Commander added.

“ICG teams are aware of the need to keep road and rail links open to ensure uninterrupted supply of life-saving oxygen and drugs required for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Coast Guard is ready to mitigate the impact of incessant rains, save lives and provide succour to fellow citizens,” he said.