Mangaluru

Coast Guard rescues 15 crew as ship runs aground

Coast Guard rescuing the crew from the ship that ran aground 5 nautical miles off Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Coast Guard rescuing the crew from the ship that ran aground 5 nautical miles off Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coast Guard personnel on Tuesday rescued 15 Syrian marine crew from a merchant vessel that ran aground five nautical miles off Mangaluru.

The crew of mv Princess Miral abandoned the ship following a breach in the hull, which led to ingress of water. Following a call for rescue, Coast Guard ships Vikram and Amartya braved rough waters to reach the foreign vessel and rescue the crew, a release here said.

The vessel was carrying 8,000 tonnes of steel coil from Tianjin in China to Beirut in Lebanon.


