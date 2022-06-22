Coast Guard rescues 15 crew as ship runs aground
Coast Guard personnel on Tuesday rescued 15 Syrian marine crew from a merchant vessel that ran aground five nautical miles off Mangaluru.
The crew of mv Princess Miral abandoned the ship following a breach in the hull, which led to ingress of water. Following a call for rescue, Coast Guard ships Vikram and Amartya braved rough waters to reach the foreign vessel and rescue the crew, a release here said.
The vessel was carrying 8,000 tonnes of steel coil from Tianjin in China to Beirut in Lebanon.
