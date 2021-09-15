Coast Guard rescues 11 stranded fishermen off Malpe coast

MANGALURU

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday rescued 11 fishermen stranded at sea 35 nautical miles off the coast due to strong winds and swell from fishing boat IFB “Sagar Samrat” and ensured that the fishing boat as well as the fishermen reached Malpe Fishing Harbour safely.

A release from Coast Guard Karnataka here said that the fishing boat lost propulsion owing to engine failure in rough weather conditions and requested transiting merchant ships for help. The merchant ships in turn requested the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, for assistance.

ICG ship Rajdoot sailed from New Mangalore for undertaking search and rescue operation and arrived at stranded boat position at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Considering inclement weather and various complications, including battery draining, depleting ration/ fresh water, ICGS Rajdoot took the fishing boat under tow along with 11 fishermen in good health condition at 12.20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The ship handed over the boat at 5.20 p.m. to another fishing boat, Dhanishka-I arranged for by the fisheries authorities about 5 nautical miles off Malpe coast.

Further, electronic surveillance in the area is being maintained through coastal surveillance network to shepherd fishing boats in the area to safer locations. And, regular weather warning advisory is also being transmitted, the communique said.