Coast Guard personnel undergo yoga training ahead of the International Yoga Day

June 19, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
As a run-up event to the International Day of Yoga, Coast Guard officials taking part in a yoga training session at Kunjathbail on Monday.

As a run-up event to International Yoga Day, the Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 3 (Karnataka) organised a yoga training session by consultant Kishore Suvarna at the Coast Guard colony in Kunjathbail on Monday.

The highlight of the event was a yoga demonstration on kayaks and surfboards by about 50 CG personnel on the Phalguni (Gurupura) adjoining the proposed Coast Guard training centre at Kenjar.

It was organised to spread the importance of yoga among the local population and the fishermen. It provided impetus to the theme of this year, ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which means ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’, said a release.

Earlier, Coast District Commander, DIG Praveen Kumar Mishra welcomed over 280 CG personnel and members of their families to the session.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the unifying force of yoga and its immense benefits. Mr. Mishra said yoga can be practised by all age groups as it offers something for everyone, enables better mind and healthy body co-ordination.

Participants were introduced to yogasanas, kapalbhati, pranayama and meditation during the session. After the training session, refreshments made of millets were served to encourage people to include millet in their daily diet.

