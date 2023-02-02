HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coast Guard personnel demonstrate prowess before Karnataka Governor

Indian Coast Guard personnel celebrates 47th Raising Day at the Arabian Sea, more than 10 km away from Panambur coast, in Mangaluru

February 02, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot on the occasion of 47th Coast Guard Raising Day, in Mangaluru on February 2.

Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot on the occasion of 47th Coast Guard Raising Day, in Mangaluru on February 2. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Indian Coast Guard personnel demonstrated their prowess in front of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot during an operational demonstration at the Arabian Sea, more than 10 km away from Panambur coast, in Mangaluru on Thursday, February 2.

Aboard Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Varaha’

Karnataka headquarters of the Coast Guard in Mangaluru organised the demonstration on the occasion of 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard. The Governor witnessed the demonstrations by being on board Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Varaha’.

An operational demonstration unit of Indian Coast Guard performing at sea which showcased various operations including Search and Rescue, Anti-poaching, Medical evacuation, on the occasion of 47th Coast Guard Raising Day, in Mangaluru on February 2.

An operational demonstration unit of Indian Coast Guard performing at sea which showcased various operations including Search and Rescue, Anti-poaching, Medical evacuation, on the occasion of 47th Coast Guard Raising Day, in Mangaluru on February 2. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Coast Guard ships and helicopters showcased search and rescue operations, ship formations, maneuvering, fire fighting and boarding operations. During the demonstration a helicopter rescued a person who was in distress at sea.

In all, six ships, including Kasturba Gandhi, Rajdoot, Charli-420, C-448 and C-155 and Sachet took part in the demonstration in addition to four advance light helicopters.

Later, the Governor appreciated the operational demonstrations which lasted for more than two hours.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.