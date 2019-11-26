Coast Guard organises painting competition

Coast Guard District (Karnataka) organised a drawing and painting competition in line up with the 43rd Indian Coast Guard Raising Day in the year 2020 on Sunday. The event was held in association with Forum Fiza Mall here.

Students aged between 5 and 16 from various schools in and around Mangaluru participated in the competition, which focused on the issues of sustainability and the role of art in environment and society. The theme was ‘ColoramaForSustainability’. The event received an overwhelming response from over 1,300 students, a Coast Guard communiqué said.

Coast Guard Karnataka Commander DIG S.S. Dasila was quoted as telling the audience, “The future of GenNext depends on our articulation for the protection and preservation of the environment and our ability to bring about change for its sustainability.”

The winners of various categories were awarded trophies, certificates and gift vouchers. The first prize in groups A, B, C, D went to Siddhiksha J. Rao, Hansika, Akshaj, and Rahul Ramesh, respectively. The second prize went to Saachi K., Senona Aurel Pinto, K. Prathista Shet, and Ananya, respectively, while the third prize was awarded to Mehak M., Andrea, Anoop, and Manulth L., respectively.