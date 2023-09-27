ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard in Mangaluru evacuates fisherman from mid-sea for medical treatment

September 27, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Coast Guard evacuating a fisherman on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Coast Guard personnel attached to the Karnataka unit in Mangaluru evacuated a fisherman from a boat which was in deep sea 36 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast, for medical treatment in the city on Tuesday.

A Coast Guard release issued here on Wednesday said that the unit in Mangaluru received information at about 3.20 p.m. that a fisherman named Vasanth onboard ‘Baby Mary 4’ experienced severe chest pain and shortness of breath.

He was suspected to be suffering from an acute myocardial infection. The message was communicated to the Coast Guard by fishermen on onboard ‘Sulthanya’, which was another boat fishing nearby. In response, the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) was activated and the position of the fishing boat in distress was plotted.

Immediately the nearest Coast Guard boat which was an interceptor boat C 446 was diverted to reach the distressed boat and assist. After providing basic first aid the fisherman was shifted to the coast guard boat and was brought to the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fisheries Department and the New Mangalore Port Authority had arranged for emergency medical services at the jetty. Later in co-ordination with the owner of the particular fishing boat he was admitted to the SCS Hospital for treatment, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US