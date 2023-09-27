Coast Guard in Mangaluru evacuates fisherman from mid-sea for medical treatment

September 27, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Indian Coast Guard personnel attached to the Karnataka unit in Mangaluru evacuated a fisherman from a boat which was in deep sea 36 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast, for medical treatment in the city on Tuesday.

A Coast Guard release issued here on Wednesday said that the unit in Mangaluru received information at about 3.20 p.m. that a fisherman named Vasanth onboard ‘Baby Mary 4’ experienced severe chest pain and shortness of breath.

He was suspected to be suffering from an acute myocardial infection. The message was communicated to the Coast Guard by fishermen on onboard ‘Sulthanya’, which was another boat fishing nearby. In response, the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) was activated and the position of the fishing boat in distress was plotted.

Immediately the nearest Coast Guard boat which was an interceptor boat C 446 was diverted to reach the distressed boat and assist. After providing basic first aid the fisherman was shifted to the coast guard boat and was brought to the city.

The Fisheries Department and the New Mangalore Port Authority had arranged for emergency medical services at the jetty. Later in co-ordination with the owner of the particular fishing boat he was admitted to the SCS Hospital for treatment, the release said.