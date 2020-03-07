Coast Guard holds eye camp

Mangaluru

07 March 2020 00:23 IST

The Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka, and Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association (Karnataka) with the Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru, organised an eye check-up camp at its office here on Friday.

It was part of the ‘Sanjeevan’ initiative of the coast guard for personnel and family members. It was also as a precursor to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with the theme ‘gender equality’.

People of all age groups, including patients with diabetes and retinal diseases, were examined by specialists from the hospital, Deputy Inspector-General S.B. Venkatesh, Commander, Coast Guard, Karnataka, said in a release.

Sindhu B. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, inaugurated the camp. On the occasion, she said women are changemakers of all ages. The ophthalmic medical team from the hospital headed by Anand Venugopal, Medical Superintendent, and Sumana Kamath, doctor, participated.